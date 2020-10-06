With the launch of men’s fashion, Nykaa offers best of lifestyle shopping for men

Nykaa Fashion, the multi-brand e-commerce fashion portal, has launched its men’s fashion category on its website and app. This follows the launch of the Nykaa Man website and app in 2018 – an experience dedicated to men’s grooming. With this Nykaa will now offer men fashion and grooming products across 560+ brands and 42, 000 products.

Increased penetration of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp have exposed men, both in urban and rural areas, to global fashion and self-care trends. With a view to cater to all lifestyle shopping needs, the men’s category will offer clothing, footwear, eyewear, sportswear and accessories across 60+ brands including GAP, Louis Phillipe, Raymond, Adidas, Skechers, Pepe Jeans, Hidesign & more.

Nykaa Man gives male customers a personalized, targeted environment to explore products that are suited to their grooming needs. Both fashion and beauty offerings give customers across India, access to the best of brands and products, along with educational content for them to make the right choices.

Speaking on the launch, Anchit Nayar, Chief Marketing Officer, Nykaa said, “It has long been the vision of Nykaa to bring the pillars of our brands – curation, content and convenience to both women and men across India. With the launch of our men’s category of fashion products on Nykaa Fashion and our already existing grooming offer on Nykaa Man, men across India will be able to shop for all their lifestyle needs at Nykaa with a guarantee of 100 percent authenticity, as well as exciting content to discover new trends and products.”

In recent months Nykaa saw an increase in average order values and prepaid payments, reflecting the growth of online shopping. As a leader in women’s fashion and beauty shopping, Nykaa will now extend its retail expertise to a male audience by catering to the high growth categories of fashion and grooming.