Delhivery to create 15,000 festive season jobs, eyes 100 pc growth

Aiming to create 15,000 seasonal jobs, leading supply chain services provider Delhivery said on Wednesday it is geared up to ship 65 million to 75 million packages in the upcoming festive season — almost a 100 percent growth over the last year.

The seasonal job openings span over last mile, first-mile pickups, hubs, service centres, including security personnel and drivers.

The company said it will improve last-mile delivery capacity through its various partner programmes, on-boarding individual bikers, transporters, local kiranas, and businesses.

“Our overall physical footprint across India has doubled in the last one year to over 12 million sq ft, including the launch of mega trucking terminals in Bilaspur, Bhiwandi and Bengaluru ahead of the festive season,” said Sandeep Barasia, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer at Delhivery.

“In line with our original plan, we will invest over Rs 300 crore on expansion in the coming 18-24 months, increasing our fleet size and setting up more mega trucking terminals”.

The company also aims to ramp up its partner sign-ups to more than 25,000 across India, doubling the existing base with a revenue payout of over a Rs 100 crore just to the last-mile partners this season.

Over 12,000 businesses and individuals have partnered with Delhivery and have access to its infrastructure and technology to extend its fulfillment platform through their product and operations.

“We continue to make significant investments to build world-class infrastructure,” Barasia said.

Delhivery has a nationwide network extending beyond 17,500 pin codes and 2,300 cities.

The company said it has successfully fulfilled over 750 million transactions since inception and works with over 10,000 direct customers.