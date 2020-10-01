Cinema halls to open from October 15 with 50 pc seating capacity

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines for permitting more activities in areas outside the containment zones that include opening up cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity from October 15 .

In a statement, it said the activities permitted from October 15 in areas outside the containment zones include — cinemas, theatres and multiplexes that can open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, for which the SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted and SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

Entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open. The SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in this regard.

All these activities had been shut after a lockdown was imposed from March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.