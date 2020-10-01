Something’s Brewing launches coffee brewing one-stop e-shop

Something’s Brewing has launched India’s first coffee brewing one-stop e-shop for caffeine lovers. This first of its kind in India coffee e-commerce platform is dedicated to giving coffee lovers a taste of not only domestic and international coffees but also the entire array of coffee machines, merchandise, accessories and more.

The tech-enabled marketplace debuts its launch on October 01 with more than twenty internationally acclaimed brands and soon plans to bring to the market a select few top Indian specialty coffee brands as well as local Indian coffee brewing products.

India has always been a tea dominant country, however, the taste buds are changing and consumer appetite is moving towards coffee. Coffee sales have seen a massive rise during the lockdown, very similar to the increase seen in the interest in home baking. Coffee culture is brewing over and also piquing consumer interests in artisanal coffee and different brewing techniques like dripping, steeping etc.

Riding on this wave, Something’s Brewing aims at introducing customers to an immersive experience where every category of coffee drinker could find their best fit. A mix of internationally acclaimed manual coffee brewing devices and accessories brands like Fellow, Delter Press, Varia Brewing, Goat Story, Finum, Wacaco and Ratio are kicking off their journey into Indian cups through the platform.

The e-commerce site also features critically acclaimed home coffee gadgets from brands like La Marzocco, Rancilio Silvia, Bezzera and Lelit for the customers to experiment and brew their personal concoctions in.

The newly launched platform, unlike all others, not only brings to the fore the best brews and home coffee gadgets from across the globe but also provides a community space in the online world, the likes of which can be found only at coffee houses. A place devoted to coffee connoisseurs & greenhorns alike would play host to discussions and conversations on ‘A-Z’ of Coffee, keeping in mind the massive fan following this beverage holds from the masses to the classes.

Speaking about the launch, Abhinav Mathur, CEO of Something’s Brewing said, “Indian consumers are constantly experimenting for a good cup of coffee and Something’s Brewing is here to nurture & grow the coffee culture and promote the ‘good coffee’ tribe in India. Our endeavor to raise the profile of demand for coffee in India stemmed from a surge in demand we have seen recently. The platform would feature the finest coffee & gadgets for our audiences to luxuriously indulge in and experiment with. The online space will also bring to life a sense of a coffee community and camaraderie which seems to have lost its touch due to the restrictions from the pandemic. We are extremely excited to be the first movers in this space and have a robust plan for newer launches in months to come.”