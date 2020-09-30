Snapdeal to launch ‘Kum Mein Dum’ diwali sale

Snapdeal announced three mega sales for this festive season. The first sale starts mid-October and coincides with Navratri festivities. The next two sales will run in late October and early November.

Over the last many months, Snapdeal has on-boarded more than 75,000 new sellers who are sharply focused on the fast-growing value-merchandise segment. It has also added nearly 5000 manufacturer-sellers on its platform this year. Most of these manufacturers produce and sell popular products including kitchenware, kitchen appliances, home furnishing, home improvement products, fashion apparel including sarees, kurtis, suits and kids wear and fashion accessories like watches and wallets etc.

With a vastly enhanced selection of value-priced merchandise, Snapdeal’s Diwali Sales this year are focused around the theme of ‘Kum Mein Dum’, which will enable users to buy more for less. The on-boarding of manufacturers selling directly on Snapdeal is also timed to offer popular products in home and fashion categories at prices less than last Diwali.

The ‘Kum Mein Dum’ Sale will have rock-bottom deals across categories on products in line with the current buying trends. It aims at offering special deals on fashion for celebrating Diwali at home, DIY home re-decoration kits, smart kitchen appliances, indoor games, and fitness.

“As India gears up for festivities, our focus is on offering greater choice to buyers at multiple price points. Our value-savvy buyers rely on Snapdeal to offer a selection of high-quality products that serve their needs and aspirations at prices that reflect value and not just brand premiums. We have worked closely with a wide range of seller & regional brands from all parts of the country to ensure that buyers get greater value for their spends,” said Snapdeal’s spokesperson.

“We are also supporting our sellers with analytics-based guidance so that they can maximise their sales volumes and gains this Diwali.” the spokesperson added.

Snapdeal shoppers will also be able to grab additional discounts with bank offers.

In the run-up to Diwali, Snapdeal has added eight new logistics centres to its network across manufacturing hubs, including Mathura, Noida and Mumbai, for catering to the growing demand ahead of the festive season. The new centres will make the fulfillment process simpler for manufacturers-sellers so they can devote all their resources to production. It has also expanded vernacular options for its users with the vernacular Snapdeal’s app now available in eight languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Marathi.

Snapdeal services more than 26,000 pin codes across India, including all the metros, Tier 2 cities as well as most Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns.