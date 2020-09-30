Chetak Caterers launches virtual restaurant Spoon of Love

Chetak Caterers launched their delectable and unique multi-cuisine virtual restaurant Spoon of Love.

The name ‘Chetak Caterers’ has been synonymous with lip-smacking food for over four decades now. A member of the prestigious Bombay Caterers Association, Chetak Caterers has steadily built an enviable reputation and an even more enviable clientele, which includes the who’s who of Mumbai. Under their doorstep hospitality brand ‘Pratvick’, they launched Spoon of Love – a unique virtual (delivery-only) restaurant specializing in à la carte, wholesome vegetarian global cuisine.

Based in Sewri, this centralized kitchen is both unique and modern. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the sprawling kitchen spreads over 2,200 square feet and boasts of the latest exhaust and ducting systems. Capable of producing food for up to 10,000 people, the kitchen includes a swanky cold storage and all the latest amenities for preparing gourmet delicacies belonging to different cuisines according to the highest food-quality standards.

From their modern, centralized kitchen, experienced delivery professionals will bring a mouth-watering spread right to your doorstep. As the food will be delivered in efficiently packed, microwaveable containers, warming, serving, and eating the food requires minimal extra effort, as does storing and disposing the containers, post consumption. Having equipped themselves to deliver food to all corners of Mumbai, their menu is as flattering as their hospitality.

Most pertinently, considering the safety concerns raised by the pandemic, the kitchen is designed to maintain supreme sanitization standards and complies with Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) requirements. Moreover, the ingredients they procure are sourced from trusted vendors, which are then washed and left untouched for 48 hours after delivery. All staff members are mandated to strictly follow periodic hand washing protocols and wear safety masks at all times. Furthermore, daily temperature screening and oxygen saturation checks are scheduled, along with the institution of proper social distancing protocols during work hours. With insulated containers and segregated areas, all requisite precautions have been established for all the staff members.

As Director, Spoon of Love, Vinit Mody puts it, “Spoon of Love has never been just a food brand in our eyes. It is our life’s work distilled onto a spoon. A brand we craft with passion, intent and soul. We have thoroughly researched and analyzed all aspects of food preparation and delivery for our brand to stand apart. Be it sourcing the freshest ingredients, preparing wholesome meals under stringent safety and hygiene guidelines, packaging intelligently for a hassle-free eating experience, facilitating easy disposal of packaged materials, and offering rewarding loyalty programs, we are here to delight vegetarian food connoisseurs.”