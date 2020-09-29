Flipkart Wholesale announces first-ever festive season sale for fashion retailers

Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of India’s homegrown Flipkart Group, announced the launch of ‘Big Festival Month’ – the first-ever festive season sale hosted by the platform since it began operations in August this year. The sale will start from September 29, 2020, and end on October 31, 2020, and will feature products in fashion categories across more than 50 brands, 100+ sellers and 1 lakh members.

Since its launch, Flipkart Wholesale has expanded into 15 cities and is now servicing 750+ new pin codes across the country. Backed by Flipkart’s strong homegrown technology capabilities, extensive leadership in the consumer e-commerce segment and a unique understanding of the industry in India, Flipkart Wholesale is making business easier for kiranas and MSMEs which are integral to India’s retail ecosystem.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head – Flipkart Wholesale & Walmart India, said, “The upcoming festive season is a great opportunity for retailers and MSMEs to boost sales and profitability. We endeavour to bring festive cheer for our partners, make business easy for them and support their demand generation efforts through relevant insights and stock selections. We see this as an opportunity for the whole retail ecosystem to come together, lift consumer sentiment and drive business growth for local MSMEs across the country.”

Flipkart Wholesale’s ‘Big Festival Month’ is designed to celebrate the spirit of Indian festivities by offering a wide range of products at amazing offers in categories such as men’s wear, women’s western wear, women’s ethnic wear, kids wear and footwear. Buying bulk products has been made seamless with Flipkart Wholesale’s efficient technology and logistics, that offers the best margins, easy credit, express doorstep delivery, assured quality, smart selection and easy returns.

A strong backend technology will also enable a hassle-free order placement and fulfilment process for retailers on the platform.