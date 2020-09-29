Mango accelerates its expansion in India with Myntra; launches 10 new retail outlets

Mango continues its expansion in the Indian market and its franchise partner, Myntra (in the wholesale space), along with its retail partners, will open 10 new retail outlets before the year end.

The first opening will take place in early October in the Infinity Mall shopping centre in Mumbai, while the other openings will be in iconic department stores located in the cities of Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Delhi, at Kapsons department stores in the city of Chandigarh and Ludhiana, along with standalone stores in the cities of Hyderabad, Surat and Lucknow. Mango will have 29 stores in India, making it the country with the second-highest number of stores in Asia.

Mango’s partnership with Myntra began in 2014, the year Myntra helped accelerate Mango’s online business in India, where it is one of the leading fashion and lifestyle destinations. Following successful results, in 2017 a new agreement was signed through which Myntra also assisted in facilitating the expansion of the brand’s stores in India, aimed at rolling out an omnichannel business strategy in the country.

Daniel López, Director of Expansion and Franchises, Mango says: “It is excellent news that the expansion plan we announced in 2017 is being implemented successfully. Myntra is an ideal partner for us, since it has the capacity and the expertise to develop an excellent omnichannel strategy in India, one of the markets with the greatest potential in the world. I am convinced that we will continue to grow in India working alongside Myntra in the coming years”.

Vishal Anand, Senior Director and Head of Offline, Myntra says, “At Myntra, technology has been key in enabling us to offer world-class experience to our consumers. Our strategic partnership with Mango has given impetus to our efforts for the brand on the back of omnichannel technology. Mango’s expanding presence in India will give us additional opportunities of collaboration and delivering fashion to customers across the nation.”

Mango is very well established in Asia, with a presence in close to 200 stores in 15 markets, including China, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and, since 2020, the Maldives.