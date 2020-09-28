Mochi turns 20

Mochi, one the stylish youthful Indian footwear and accessories brand, turned 20 this year.

Since its debut in the year 2000, the brand has expanded its presence in 74 cities with 144 stores. The Big Birthday Bash of Mochi begins with a pre-celebration of 14 days starting September 26 to October 09, with October 10-11 being the two ‘Big Birthday Days’. The brand is celebrating this milestone with special offers, lucky draw prizes, special surprises on the big days, lots of excitement via various gifts, engagement with its followers on its digital platforms.

What began as the first store in the year 2000 on Commercial Street of Bengaluru has now expanded rapidly over the years into a brand that is synonymous with vibrant, fresh designs, creativity, and spunk for young Indians.

In the past two decades, Mochi has gained an experience providing bright, vibrant stylish footwear trends to the youth and has guaranteed a unique strong identity in style. This brand provides a wide assortment of fashion footwear along with trendy handbags, belts, socks, wallets and more

Speaking on this special occasion, Alisha Malik, VP Marketing and E-commerce, Metro Brands Ltd, said, “Mochi, the young, vibrant, fun brand is turning 20 and that’s a milestone all of us are very excited about. It is a brand that is very special to all of us. This 16 day of birthday celebration will also bring a positive vibe to our customers in this current pandemic. It’s the Mochi spirit, after all ‘Awesome Never Stops’! We would like to thank all our customers, employees, partners, Karigars, who have been through this exciting journey with us and have helped us achieve this milestone.”.

Leveraging its heritage, most of the products from Mochi Shoes are ‘Made in India’ with the skill and expertise of over 4,000 local Karigars. The philosophy of durability, quality, and innovation has continued, and the brand now offers footwear styles for men, women, and children.

Mochi is celebrating its 20 glorious years with a series of activities at the store as well as on e-commerce platforms such as – Spin a Wheel, wherein customers can win their offer, free shopping and much more and redeem. This is assured for anyone who spins. There is a Lucky draw at the end of the duration, wherein over 1000 prizes will be given out. Customers stand a chance to win Apple I-pads, Prime subscriptions, Echo, fire sticks, free shopping, and lots more.

There is lots of engagement planned on social media, right from various challenges to AR Filter games, wherein followers can participate and win by completing the task.