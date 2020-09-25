Timios launches new variants of children’s finger food ‘Timios Melts’

Timios, a Bangalore based packaged healthy snack brand for children has launched new variants of children’s finger food ‘Melts’. To cater to the increasing demand for Melts, Timios has introduced new flavours like Banana & Strawberry and Blueberry. In addition to this, the company has also introduced a value pack that comprises existing flavours of Apple & Cinnamon, Carrot & Cumin and the newly introduced flavours.

Melts is puffed finger food for babies (nine months and above). The product is made with natural ingredients and whole grains. It’s completely non-fried, easy to chew and safe for babies. Packed with age appropriate nutrition that fulfils the nutritional needs, Melts makes a perfect in-between meal snack. With convenient packaging, it’s an easy to carry on the go snack. While a lot of R & D has gone into the making of Melts, it has also been strategically designed to make it easy for a baby to pick and eat to help with gross motor skills along with play and learn. Melts are mildly seasoned with spices that help in developing acquired taste.

Timios was founded by brother sister duo Aswani Chaitanya and Hima Bindu in 2016. It was started with an aim to offer age appropriate and healthy snacks for children. Timios products are age appropriate covering age ranges starting from 9 months to 12 years. (Babies, toddlers and schoolers). Each product is made with 100 percent natural ingredients and contains zero preservatives.

In the last one year, Timios has served 2 lakh+ customers. The products are available on their website, online platforms like Amazon, Bigbasket, Firstcry and Flipkart. The company also sells its products in over 350 stores (organic stores and kids/baby stores). In addition to this, Timios has recently launched a Whatsapp store to sell directly to consumers. Over the last six months, Timios has acquired 30,000 new customers. The company receives 700+orders everyday with 3000 units a day. Timios currently delivers across India (Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai)