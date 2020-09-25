Flipkart Wholesale expands footprint to 12 new cities ahead of festive season

Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of India’s homegrown Flipkart Group, announced the expansion of its operations into 12 new cities, enabling a one-stop digital marketplace solution for the retail ecosystem which will offer small businesses a wide selection of products at a significant value.

Expanding with the fashion category in these cities, Flipkart Wholesale is looking to digitally transform kiranas and MSMEs to help them grow faster, retain their customers, and improve their profitability.

Ahead of the festive season, Flipkart Wholesale will now be operational in Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Mysore, Chandigarh Tricity, Meerut, Agra, Jaipur, Thane-Bhiwandi-Ulhasnagar, Greater Mumbai, Vasai-Virar-Mira-Bhayanadar, Thane (Kalyan-Dombivli) and Thane (Navi Mumbai).

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head – Flipkart Wholesale, said, “As we enter the festive season, we are excited to be scaling up our offerings across 12 cities, aiming to create more opportunities for MSMEs and Kiranas. From trendy Jaipuri Kurtis to evergreen Mysore Silk Saris, we aim to help small businesses embrace the digital transformation and emerge as more robust businesses. Since the launch we have partnered with several leading brands, and enabled ease of doing business digitally for SMBs and Kiranas by helping them leverage micro-market level B2B and B2C insights from the Flipkart ecosystem to better understand customer demands specific to their area so that they can buy and sell the right products. We’re excited to see our initiative contributing to the prosperity of MSMEs, Kiranas and creating lakhs of new & exciting livelihood opportunities in India.”

By this year-end, Flipkart Wholesale also plans to expand into categories such as home & kitchen and grocery.

Flipkart Wholesale customers will have access to easy credit facilities in partnership with leading banks and NBFCs to manage cash flow, a wide range of Flipkart assured quality products, simple and convenient order returns and speedy product delivery directly to their shops with an easy order tracking facility.

The partners can further draw on the strong merchandising experience of the Flipkart Wholesale team, its strong relationships with brands to develop and nurture a model that puts the needs of kiranas and MSMEs at the centre of Flipkart Wholesale’s business.

India is a growing market and the expansion in these 12 cities is a step towards enabling national digital transformation, making business easier for kiranas and MSMEs which are integral to India’s retail ecosystem by leveraging Flipkart’s strong homegrown technology capabilities, extensive leadership in the consumer e-commerce segment, and a unique understanding of the industry in India.