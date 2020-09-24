WOW Skin Science to launch DC’S ‘Justice League’ personal and healthcare product line

WOW Skin Science, one of the fastest growing and make-in-India skincare brand, has launched an entire line of personal and healthcare products after acquiring the rights for ‘Justice League’ by Warner Bros Media.

The range debuts with a line devoted to children’s’ wellness – and the brand will hold these rights for two years, within which they would have access to the entire league of characters. With the entire nation gearing up to support local, homegrown Indian brands like WOW, in the face of the economic adversities, this association with Warner Bros serves as an international experience fostered right here in our own country which is what #VocalForLocal stands for and is proud to be a part of it.

The first lot of characters to hit the shelves with WOW Skin Science will be Superman, Batman, Flash, Aquaman and Wonder Woman who will all be featured on the children’s wellness collection consisting of Body Lotions and WOW’s signature Tip-To-Toe wash which will be closely followed by more launches in the same space. The collection will see various additions during the course of the next few years – in terms of both product categories and character introductions. WOW will also launch a ‘Justice League’ themed product range for adults under this licensing agreement.

Indian e-commerce is one of fastest developing markets in the world and WOW Skin Science aims to maximize on this trend and strengthen their presence by providing natural-chemical free products under personal care and wellness. The licensing deal helps the brand to add a sensational value to their product ranges as it opens up an entire new segment of target audiences, i.e. DC superhero fans, especially kids, who will respond well to this venture. In the spirit of offering more than just ‘Justice League’ themed wellness products – WOW Skin Science will also be launching merchandise such as water sippers, backpacks, notebooks etc. that will be a value add in the combo purchases and enhance the buying experience for children.

Vikram Sharma, VP of Warner Bros. Consumer Products Rest of Asia, says, “We are very excited about the partnership with WOW Skin Science for personal care. Their focus on plant-based sustainable products is a good fit with our brands.”

Manish Chowdhary, CEO & Co-Founder of WOW Skin Science, added saying, “We are extremely excited with this association and how the product line using the Justice League imagery has turned out. This venture with Warner Bros will play a key-role in WOW’s five-year growth strategy, the most integral knob in this strategy is for us to be able to create an independent consumer base and we are bullish on the response this is going to get. Especially with the directive from the government to support local, made in India brands. We have all been risk takers in our approach and after careful data mining and understanding our customers, are confident of making this line of the best we have had so far. The nations #VocalForLocal campaign also aids us in paving our way to global domination ”