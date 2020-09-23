The Phoenix Mills Ltd: Styling and shopping in the age of new normal

The Phoenix Mills Ltd: Styling and shopping in the age of new...

The Phoenix Mills Ltd. has come up with something fun and fashionable for all their shoppers in Mumbai and Pune. High Street Phoenix/ Palladium and Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai and Pune has launched a new service – virtual personal shopping.

This is an initiative specially designed to allow shoppers seek inspiration from style gurus who have worked with some of the biggest names in fashion. With these tips, shoppers will not have to worry about a fashion faux pas anytime soon.

The personal shopper allows customers to get a virtual tour of the stores and get recommendations as per what is in trend and most suited to them.

Coming on board for this new concept initiative, are different celebrity stylists, including wardrobe consultant Namita Alexander, who will be helping shoppers with a bit of retail therapy.

“What I really like about the virtual personal shopping programme by Phoenix is how you can seek style advice at your finger -tips from the comfort of your own home. As a shopper, I love the aspect of having a styling guru at my fingertips. And I am glad that I can now help shoppers like me. All of us at some point wonder about what would look better on us and what would be a good purchase – and this is where the Virtual shopping programme by Phoenix is going to be the perfect thing! We can bring our experience and expertise to you – even if it is about finding the most comfortable and stylish pairs of pajamas”, says Namita Alexander.

How does the virtual personal shopping programme work?

Step 1: A customer goes to the Phoenix Chatbot (on Phoenix’s website) to avail the Personal Shopper service

Step 2: The customer is sent a form and asked to fill details

Step 3: Details are shared with the stylist and the team

Step 4: The stylist connected with the customer and gives inputs and feedback

Step 5: Once done with the session the customer is taken on a virtual shopping experience

Step 6: The customer finalizes the look along with the stylist and makes the purchase.

Customer can opt for home delivery or curbside pickup of the package.