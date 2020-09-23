Amazon.in now available in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu

In a major move to break the language barrier for online shopping ahead of the festive season, Amazon India on Tuesday said it is launching its shopping experience in four new languages, including Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

With this launch, Amazon.in customers can now discover deals and discounts, read detailed product information, manage their account information, place and pay for their orders including bill payments, recharges, money transfers, track their orders and view order history in the language of their preference.

Amazon customers can select their preferred language in a few simple steps across Android and iOS apps, mobile and desktop sites.

The launch of Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, Tamil shopping experience on Amazon.in follows the widely adopted Hindi shopping experience that was launched in 2018.

Hundreds of thousands of Amazon customers from Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh have since switched to the Hindi shopping experience.

In the past five months, the adoption of Hindi shopping experience has grown by three times, Amazon India said.

Customers will find the most common words that are actually used in their daily lives being used on Amazon.in in all six languages that include Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu in addition to English.

“We have been working on introducing multiple ways of making shopping accessible to all customers — wherever they may be and whatever the preferences may be,” Kishore Thota, Director, Customer Experience and Marketing, Amazon India, said in a statement.

“This is in addition to various solutions that we introduced to reach a larger base of customers through video and voice based experiences that make consumption of information easier and interaction a lot more natural,” Thota added.

In March this year, Alexa was introduced on the Amazon shopping app for Android devices to help users shop using voice commands.

Amazon Alexa, a Cloud-based voice service that powers Echo range of smart speakers, also understands proper nouns in various languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu, among others.

With the launch of Alexa in Hindi, customers can ask questions and interact with Alexa in Hindi or Hinglish, in addition to English.

In 2019, Amazon launched an Automated Messaging Assistant in Hindi. Amazon has also added video summaries to help customers get a quick overview of the product and an immersive shopping experience.

Customers can also speak to Amazon customer service executives in five Indian languages including English, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.

Amazon said it will continue to evolve the experience to add more shopping features in the four new languages, helping hundreds of millions of customers enjoy the benefits of shopping online this festive season in the language of their choice and convenience.