UNIQLO India to open two new stores

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer announced the strategic rollout plan for its two new stores in Delhi NCR this fall. Building on a successful debut in October last year, the latest stores will open at Vegas Mall, Dwarka on October 01 followed by DLF Mall of India later this year. The stores will introduce a brand new shopping experience for Dwarka and Noida customers with its thoughtful designs, high-quality and functional products that are made for all.

“This October marks the one-year anniversary of UNIQLO in India and to celebrate we are thrilled to announce the opening of two new stores. This highlights our underlying commitment to the Indian market and marks a major step forward for our global business expansion. In times to come, we aim to enhance lifestyles in India by providing more innovative and functional apparel that draws on high quality to make everyday living better. We will continue to support and help our customers navigate through this new normal by providing them LifeWear for their daily needs,” said Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, UNIQLO India.

To celebrate the opening, UNIQLO is offering a series of special promotions on flannel shirts, extra stretch jeans, supima cotton T-shirts and AIRism Polo shirt between October 1-4.

UNIQLO Vegas Mall, Dwarka measures close to 15,000 square feet in total sales area on two levels and will feature prominent store-front branding through UNIQLO’s distinctive red colour.

Spread over two floors with a total retail space of 17,500 square feet, UNIQLO DLF Mall of India, Noida will welcome customers with its stunning high bay façade.

Interior designs for both stores vary by floor, moving from soothing elements with natural materials that integrate the Japanese and Indian aesthetic to the high-energy LED ticker screen and stainless fixtures to convey a contemporary mood.

Each store will feature UNIQLO LifeWear, apparel inspired by life’s need for thoughtful and timeless clothing available in a variety of colours and styles for people of all ages that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality and longevity. The stores will offer the entire range of Fall and Winter products for men, women, kids and babies, such as its innovative and functional Ultra Light Down (ULD) and HEATTECH garments, as well as products featuring premium fabrics, including denim, Fleece, flannel shirts cashmere and more.

In addition, each of the new stores will continue UNIQLO India’s Good Neighbourhood Guide endeavor that highlights the hidden gems of local neighborhoods. The innitative also showcases local community efforts and brings them to the attention of all our customers.