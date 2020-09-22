Mi India brings retail experience closer to home with Mi Store on Wheels

Mi India, the smartphone and smart TV brand, announced the launch of ‘Mi Store on Wheels’ (MSoW), an innovative concept that brings exclusive retail experience to the heart of Bharat, closer to the remotest parts of the country.

A radical new concept, Mi Store on wheels will operate out of a van and travel across towns covering a set journey and ensure presence in all the popular weekly haats and markets along the way. The initiative will first pilot in Chhattisgarh, covering places right from Basna to Sankara and Bhawarpur to Pithora.

Commenting on the initiative, Muralikrishnan B, COO, Mi India, said, “With Mi Store on Wheels, our aim is to increase our availability in the far corners of our nation and bring the best in class Mi Store showroom experience in areas that have limited access. We are proud to pilot this novel initiative with hopes of bringing quality shopping experience to all consumers. We are hopeful and confident that MSoW will be a disruptor in changing the dynamics of the retail business in our rural markets. Following all the necessary hygiene and safety practices, while regulating crowds and maintaining social distance, MSoW outlets will be fully safe for consumers to visit. With this new initiative and having the largest exclusive single brand retail network, we are determined to reach the remotest of areas in the country and address the needs of customers, bringing the Mi Store experience to their neighbourhood”

Mi India has worked towards bringing innovation to everyone and fostering entrepreneurship. Its exclusive retail network has made it possible for thousands of individuals to become entrepreneurs through their association with the brand. The company is working towards building future-ready experience and has introduced some special initiatives to ensure ease of purchase, keeping partners and customers safe, and fostering business continuity, further enabling its users and retail partners to connect in the post-COVID world.

During the recent pandemic-led lockdown, Mi India launched its first omnichannel solution – Mi Commerce as a special initiative, with the intent to blur online and offline boundaries. Taking another step in this direction, the brand is enabling ease & convenience to the customers by bringing these stores closer to the user’s neighbourhood. These physical stores will allow Mi Fans and consumers to experience and purchase some of the recently introduced offerings under the Redmi and Mi portfolio.

MSoW will have all the newly launched 9 series models from Redmi, the Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and Redmi 9A. Other than smartphones, the store will also include products such as 32 inch and 43 inch Mi Smart TV, Mi Box 4K, Mi TV Stick, Mi CCTV Cameras, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Redmi Earbuds S, Mi Sunglasses, Mi Powerbanks, and Chargers. In addition to this, to add to the customer delight, the moving store will also gather feedback from the customer on the products that customers want for the next time the MSoW arrives in their city.

The Mi Store on Wheels will ensure higher footfalls of customers from different clusters of markets. The brand has always been known for its innovative initiative and MSoW is another step in that direction by the company. Mi India currently has 75+ Mi Homes, 45+ Mi Studios, 8,000+ Mi Preferred Partners and 4,000+ Large format Retail partners along with 3,000 Mi Stores.