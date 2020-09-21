‘Cost optimisation of last mile delivery needed in e-commerce logistics’

Cost optimisation of last mile delivery is important in e-commerce logistics, according to a report by ClickPost.

It noted that it is necessary to improve non-delivery returns and cash on delivery, which increases cost.

“Testing ‘click and collect’ model for prepaid products is a good option,” it said.

Noting that most marketplaces are trying third party kirana or neighbourhood retail stores where customers can pick their order, the report said that that other options can be locker systems and drop boxes in societies.

It said that the click and collect models characterises speed and conveniences and customers can choose to return the item there and then, if they want.