Vely Monkeys brings exclusive Korean beauty brands to India

Vely Monkeys Pvt. Ltd., a Korean import company, brings in exciting and genuine Korean beauty brands from South Korea. They are the authorized distributor in India and sell the products of diverse Korean brands on numerous platforms, majorly on Maccaron. Vely Monkeys has brought in four more amazing Korean beauty brands called Keep Cool, Goodal, Maskeraide and Roseheart for the patrons in India.

KEEP COOL: Young + Easy+ Fun= Cool

Keep Cool is a famous Korean skincare brand that provides skin care combining ideal solutions based on ‘natural ingredients’ developed by the brand’s own unique technology and Northern European style design with affordable price for various lifestyles. Their product keeps the skin temperature cool and maintains the appropriate skin temperature to healthy skin condition. All the products completed a hypo-allergenic test. Keep Cool’s unique complex created by combining 3 natural antipyretic herbs (Lonicerae Flos, Scutellaria Baicalensis, Forsythia Fruit) in Korean traditional medicine that are well known as it lowers the temperature.

Product Offerings: Soothe Bamboo Toner, Soothe Bamboo Serum, Soothe Phyto Green pair cream, Soothe Bamboo Lotion, Shine Intensive Brightening Mask, Ocean Intensive Hydrating Mask

GOODAL

Goodal, a combination of Good + All, uses powerful and effective Phyto-ingredients from the wild with a dedication to deliver effective skincare solutions that respect, nurture and treat the skin. The brand Goodal Cosmetics launched in 2011 with formulations focused on quality ingredients actively sourced from special, natural and wild Amazonian plants and has expanded into essential oils and fermented skincare technologies with the launch of the Oil Plus and Waterest Collections.

Product Offerings: Goodal Apple AHA clearing Ampoule, Goodal Houttuynia Cordata Calming Essence, Goodal Premium Tone-up cream, Goodal Green Tangerine Vita C Tone up cream

MASKERAIDE

MaskerAide knows how to bring on the fun and add a little bit of fabulous into any lifestyle. MaskerAide strives to be innovative and playful, yet still super serious when it comes to taking care of your skin. Skin is the largest organ in the body, and it deserves lots of love and care!

Product Offerings: Bubble Bubble pop sheet mask, Crystal clear sheet mask, Sweet Retreat sheet mask, Rose all Day sheet mask

ROSEHEART

Roseheart is a daily moist care line that has components from rose with rich flavor and strong moisturizing power with lovely design. Rose is beloved by most women and has various effects such as skin relief, moisturizing effect and skin texture improvement with rose water that upper class European women preferred for their beauty for a long time.

Roseheart’s products contain Phytochemicals. Phytochemical is a plant substance that contributes to elastic skin by revitalizing the skin, besides the essential nutrients.

Product Offerings: I’m in love roseheart daily brightening pink mask, I’m in love roseheart deep moisturizing mask, I’m in love roseheart rose blossom hand cream, I’m in love roseheart classy cotton hand cream.

“With the presence and fan following of K-pop and K-drama in India, Vely Monkeys MKT has a very bright and stable future ahead of them. Though, this importing company has a tough competition of competitive pricing, innovation and variety from this thriving industry. What continues to set Very Monkeys MKT apart from the rest is it’s capability to make a shift to Korean beauty industry from other western ones out there. Some of the well-known Korean beauty brands that we have imported are Keep Cool, I’m in Love Roseheart, MaskerAide, Goodal, Farmskin, to name a few. What makes us even more exclusive is the license to import cosmetics, CDSCO (sanitisation permits),” says Seung-wan Yu, CEO of VelyMonkeys Pvt. Ltd.