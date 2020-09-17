Yumlane Cloud Kitchens expands product portfolio to ice-creams

Yumlane Cloud Kitchens has expanded its product portfolio with ice-creams within its indulgence offerings.

Yumlane has been selling Pizza (under Yumlane Pizza) through its platform and food aggregators and sees an opportunity in the indulgence category post COVID-19. The flavors are distinctive to the current incumbents and include low calorie range, exotic chocolate range and regional favorites like magai paan and so on.

Hitesh Ahuja, Co-Founder and CEO of Yumlane said, “We are delighted to launch Yumlane ice-creams after the success of Yumlane Pizzas. The ice-cream range has been curated keeping in mind the Indian taste palate and balancing diet sensibilities and taste so that consumers can choose without hesitating about health and other dietary preferences. Today, every consumer demographic group looks for healthier options yet don’t mind indulgence which is portion controlled.”

“Our customers have always relished our Pizzas and keep telling us new products they would like to try and we felt Ice-cream / Sundaes has traditionally been FMCG & QSR brand formats and would like to bring more options to the customers doorstep,” he further added.

According to Markets Research, the Indian ice-cream market is projected to reach about US$ 3.4 billion in revenue in 2021. India’s current per capita ice cream consumption stands at 400 ml and is one of the fastest growing segments of the dairy industry. With consumers looking for healthy options in the low-fat category, there has been a steady rise of wholesome offerings in the recent years.