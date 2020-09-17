MaxWholesale onboards Unibic, Marico, and Bisleri among other brands on to its platform

MaxWholesale has recently onboarded nine brands including Unibic, Marico, Bisleri, JK Foods, and The Green Snack Co., among others on its platform. Through this association, MaxWholesale aims to help the brands increase their number of orders and act as a one-stop solution without having to go through multiple distribution channels.

Through MaxWholesale’s centralized inventory, retailers can gain access to a wider range of categories and products to choose from at competitive prices. The brand also offers next-day delivery which saves the retailers the hassle of collection and distribution of stock that exists in a traditional method. Additionally, retailers will also be able to avoid stocking out which can result in potential loss of customers. MaxWholesale’s app-based ordering also allows retailers to choose the right product as per their requirements.

Products from the partner brands will be available across all 18,000 stores registered on the e-commerce start-up’s platform.Products from these brands being available in both Delhi (Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Sahibabad) and Chandigarh (Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur) areas.Consumers will now be able to choose from a vast range of products without having to make long trips to big supermarkets. Aside from these benefits, retailers can also avail discounts and utilize the schemes offered on the MaxWholesale app.

Speaking on the association, Samarth Agrawal, CEO, and Co-founder of MaxWholesale said, “Retailers often come across several roadblocks while sourcing their inventory and end up stocking far less or far more than what they need resulting in loss of customers and potential wastage of goods. With the MaxWholesale app, we allow them to choose products to suit their needs and find all the goods under one roof. For emerging brands, it helps them maximize their market reach by allowing them to access an extensive number of stores across the city seamlessly. We are delighted to onboard both established brands such as Unibic and Bisleri, and emerging ones like Chakhna shots and Qleen Sanitizers. We will be coming up with more such associations in the near future.”

“Being on-boarded on MaxWholesale’s platform saves a great deal of time and cost spent on the merchandising and promotions that are done at small and mid-segment kirana stores. We have a wide range to offer to retailers and are constantly launching new products. With MaxWholesale we are able to increase our availability and reach,” said Bhavna Jain, Cadbury, Mondelez India Pvt Ltd.

“Distribution is the backbone of any FMCG business and it is no different for us at UNIBIC. Over the years, we have expanded our distribution across the country, and in this process, we have been aided by partners who are B2B players – supplying our products to retailers. We are happy to announce our newest B2B partnership with Max Wholesale! Max Wholesale is a startup with a 20000+ retailers network in Delhi NCR and a great team to work with. They have expanded across Zirakpur and will soon be expanding around Jaipur as well. We look forward to a successful association with the Max Wholesale team and also wish them all the best in their endeavors,” said Sonakshi Vij, Unibic Foods India Pvt Ltd.

MaxWholesale is currently clocking a 20 percent increase every month on the number of stores registered on its platform. The brand plans to continue expanding its portfolio of brands and retailers while bringing them closer through the frictionless ordering experience it offers on its app.