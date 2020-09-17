FILA to launch FILA X BTS ‘Love Yourself’ collection in India

Global sports brand FILA announced that it will release FILA X BTS Love Yourself Collection in India with its brand global model BTS. Boy group BTS announced their roles as global ambassadors for the popular sportswear brand FILA at the end of 2019.

BTS, is a South Korean boy band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. Gaining recognition from their authentic, self-produced music and top-notch performances to the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as global superstars breaking countless world records. They have become the first all-Korean pop act to top the Billboard 100 singles chart with their new English single “Dynamite”.

‘FILA X BTS Love Yourself Collection’ expressed various graphic and artwork elements featured in the music video of BTS global hit ‘DNA,’ IDOL, with Fila’s unique sensibility as design points. ‘DNA’ and ‘IDOL’ are representative songs of BTS, which have been loved worldwide since its release in 2017 and 2018, and music videos with unique concepts, colors and artwork have also recorded unprecedented hits. The collection consists of apparel, footwear and accessories. In the first half of the collection, a dedicated icon combining Fila’s F logo and BTS official logo highlighted the nature of the collection, and each song of ‘DNA’ and ‘IDOL’ was embodied as a point symbol. The song ‘DNA’ has secured 1 Billion views and ‘IDOL’ has over 570 million views.

This is an official collaboration line up; every style would have an official BTS gate logo with a label or hang tag on its product. Additionally, an official hologram seal shall be put on every product of this collection, which approves that it is an official licensed product related to BTS.

The collection will be available to pre-order in India, from September 23-25, 2020. All the information regarding the pre-order will be available on FILA India Instagram (@filaindia) and Facebook page (@filaindia) from 21st September onwards. The collection will also be available on www.vegnonveg.com and www.superkicks.in