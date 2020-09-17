Nykaa continues to bet on physical retail, opens first Nykaa On Trend store in Kolkata

Nykaa, one of India’s leading beauty and lifestyle omnichannel retailer, continues to expand its retail footprint in India with the opening of its first Nykaa On Trend store in Kolkata at the Acropolis Mall.

Situated at the heart of the city, the Nykaa On Trend store offers the best of beauty products from luxury to masstige brands, as well as expert beauty assistants to guide customers to find products that suit their personality and needs.

The sprawling 2,000+ square feet store will offer categories across makeup, skincare and fragrances from leading Indian and international beauty brands including cult brands like Estée Lauder, Huda Beauty, Farsali, Kay Beauty (by Katrina Kaif), Nykaa Beauty; skincare leaders like Kaya, Neutrogena; innovative Korean beauty brands like Tony Moly and Laneige and fragrance powerhouses including Davidoff and Calvin Klein.

With the promise of ‘Your Safety, Our Passion’, Nykaa has implemented a series of safety measures to make every customers’ shopping experience as contactless and safe as possible. This includes regular fumigation and deep cleaning, frequent hand sanitization and temperature checks for all persons before entering the store. Additionally, social distancing is being practiced within stores with a limited number of employees and customers permitted at any given time.

Anchit Nayar, CEO-Retail, Nykaa said, “In the last 2 years, Nykaa’s physical retail footprint has tripled in India with a strong belief in delivering an omnichannel shopping experience for our customers. We are excited to open our first Nykaa On Trend store in Kolkata, which will be our third store in this historic city. Kolkata is an important market for us with very discerning customers who are well-versed in the latest fashion and beauty trends. We are committed to offering the highest standards in hygiene protocols to safeguard the health of our customers and employees”.

This is Nykaa’s third store in the city, with Nykaa Luxe stores currently at Forum Courtyard Mall and Quest Mall. Nykaa currently has 73 stores in India across 38 cities.