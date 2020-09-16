Fruit Box & Co. gears up for the festive season ahead

India’s grand festive and wedding season is just around the corner. The upcoming months are an excuse for families and friends to come together, exchange hugs and laughter, reconnect with old buddies, create new memories, and share their token of love through the choicest assortment. The period is also crucial for businesses, anticipating massive footfalls, to amp up their infrastructure and resources for catering to the huge surge in demand, although digitally this year. Fruit Box & Co. is engrossed in last-minute preparations as well to welcome the festive extravaganza in its own style.

Since many people are still reluctant to step out in the purview of social distancing, the convenience of ordering a beautifully packed gift-hamper from the safety of their homes comes as an added advantage. Taking note of the same, the wholesome gifting brand has come up with:

– Occasion-specific collections: The brand is planning to unveil festive collections that vary with every occasion. For instance, a different assortment for Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Christmas and so on, with more varieties for every festival.

– New Products: New varieties of exquisite and premium exotic fruits, meats, seeds, etc. will be available to make the gift box more colourful and attractive for a gourmet meal.

– Focus on healthy gifting: There will be an emphasis on curating healthy gifting ideas promoting overall wellness and vitality. For example, a) Hampers with fruits b) Hampers with fruits, seeds, organic products, etc. to offer a mix of everything healthy.

– Budget-friendly customizations: Gifting options will have something for every budget rather than only targeting a specific segment. Everyone can relish the joy of gifting fresh fruits sourced from the best farms in India and abroad to their loved ones.

Looking at the notable response in the last 3-4 months, the company is expecting a great opportunity vis-a-vis the upcoming demand. Besides, a myriad of quality, gifting options, and convenience will only result in an imminent surge in orders.

To adequately prepare for the occasion, the brand has beefed up its supply chain. It has onboarded a third-party logistics partner which will assist its in-house team. Collectively, they will drive doorstep deliveries of the freshly packed orders via Fruit Box’s cold storage facility.

Alongside partnering, Fruit Box & Co. is also looking forward to employing ad-hoc staff to lend a seamless gifting experience to all its customers. The hirings are being made for the job roles of sourcing managers, quality check, IT, packers, etc.