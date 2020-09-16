Myntra launches Landmark Group’s high-street footwear brand, SHOEXPRESS, in India

Myntra announced its strategic partnership with SHOEXPRESS, a fashion-forward footwear brand, to offer a range of trendy collections across formal and casual footwear for men, women and kids. The brand, owned by the Landmark Group, leading retailer in the Middle East and India, with a growing presence across South East Asia, will be available on Myntra from September 17, 2020.

SHOEXPRESS is known for its fashionable collection of footwear and accessories and is well-recognized by shoppers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for its on-trend styles and new designs. It caters to men, women and children through its 110 outlets in the region. Founded in 2009, SHOEXPRESS is one of the fastest-growing brands in the Middle East and will for the first time be available in the Indian retail market. The brand belongs to the same parent company of popular retail brands like Lifestyle, Max, Home Centre, EasyBuy and SPAR.

Positioned as a strong fashion brand offering value with a versatile assortment, SHOEXPRESS collections can be closely associated by fashion forward consumers.

From large format stores in the Middle East, products from SHOEXPRESS will now be available to the fashion forward consumers in India through Myntra. The collections include formal, casual, comfort and classic wear for women, in the price range of Rs 499 and 3,999, with over 1,200 options annually. Men can choose from formal, casual and activewear, starting at Rs 499 up to Rs 4399, with over 680 options to choose from. The kids’ collection and accessories such as handbags, purses, wallets, belts, sunglasses and costume jewellery will also be available later in the year.

Being one of the leading fashion and lifestyle destinations in India, Myntra offers over 100+ domestic and international brands in the footwear category on its platform today. It is also one of the fastest-growing categories on the platform at 28 percent YoY and offers over 90,000 styles to choose from a range of categories.

Speaking on the association, Ayyappan Rajagopal Head of Business, Myntra, said, “We believe, there is a significant overlap in the choices and preferences of shoppers of footwear, on Myntra and of SHOEXPRESS, making it an ideal partnership. Footwear has and will continue to be a major driver of business for us. SHOEXPRESS’ collection will further strengthen the footwear category, thereby enabling us to serve the evolving needs of our growing customer base in the best manner possible. With Myntra’s popularity and reach SHOEXPRESS is on its way to creating a mark for itself in India.”

Iesmoenie Jakoet, Chief Operating Officer of SHOEXPRESS said, “We are very excited to announce our partnership with Myntra. India is a very important market for us, and we see tremendous growth opportunities here as the customers are young and fashionable, which resonates very well with our brand offering. We look forward to bringing our range of fashionable footwear, which is well known in the Middle East, to the Indian market for the first time. Through this collaboration, the Myntra customer will now have access to a stylish range of footwear and accessories to suit by SHOEXPRESS. Footwear is a key category of Myntra and we see this as the start to a longstanding partnership. The entry of SHOEXPRESS into the Indian market marks a new chapter, and we’re confident that together with Myntra’s extensive reach, we will be able to cater to customers across the country.”