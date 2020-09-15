ShopClues.com announces 4-day ‘Big Bang Sale’ from Sept 17-20

ShopClues, one of India’s leading value-for-money online marketplace, said its ‘Big Bang Sale’ will go live from September 17- 20, 2020. The brand new sale will offer customers lucrative deals starting at just Rs 99 as well as discounts of up to 90 percent on a wide variety of products across the popular fashion, personal grooming, home and kitchen, and electronic categories.

In a run-up to the ‘Big Bang Sale’, a bunch of mystery deals curated based on customer demand, will be seen on the platform two days before the sale goes live. Customers can start wish-listing their favorite products from September 15, 2020, onwards.

“We’re launching the ‘Big Bang Sale’ to set the mood for the upcoming festive season. Customers who are staying home can conveniently shop to their heart’s content making use of our great offers and discounts without stepping out of their homes. We’ll have a mixed bag of offerings — brand new launches, mystery deals for limited hours, hottest deals of the day with the highest discount rates, and a complete range of fresh arrivals across brands and categories,” said Sanjay Sethi, CEO, ShopClues.

Each of the four-days of ShopClues ‘Big Bang Sale’ will have something new and exciting for the customers.

– Day 1: Between 50-80 percent off on fashion, mobiles, accessories, and general merchandise

– Day 2: Save up to Rs 2,000 on electronics, large appliances, and daily essentials

– Day 3: Up to 90 percent off on home and kitchen, small appliances, and footwear

– Day 4: Saving the best for the last, the Big Bang Sunday will offer hottest deals of the day, brand new arrivals, flat 50 percent off and many more

ShopClues has lined up exciting prices and offers on ethnic wear, branded electronics, wireless devices, branded kitchenware, festive home décor, and home appliances.

For the sale, special launches are planned for brands like Ikall, Titan, etc. across mobiles and accessories. A host of new brands are also lined up across kitchenware range such as Borosil, Signoraware, Pristine, Bright-flame, Hawkins, etc.

The sale will also be offering deals across lifestyle brands such as Pause, Raabta fashion, SVB sarees, Debonair, Spainstyle, Ruggstar, Clymb, Way beach, Aadi, Mayhem, Espoir, etc.