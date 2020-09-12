Groove with DJ Karma as she performs live on EsselWorld LIVE on Instagram!

EsselWorld’s live streaming entertainment platform EsselWorld LIVE that has hosted a number of artists on its Instagram page, is back with a yet power packed performance! Tune in to @esselworldofficial on September 12, 2020, 8 pm onwards to witness DJ Karma perform live to bollywood music.

Mumbai’s most loved amusement park has been known for entertaining millions of its guests for the past 3 decades, continued to entertain its followers on social media even during the lockdown via EsselWorld LIVE. This month EsselWorld is hosting DJ Karma, who is known for playing music for some of the most happening places around the major cities across the country and has created a huge fan base for herself in the music scene.

“We at EsselWorld endeavor to continue entertaining our patrons even when our Park is non operational. Post hosting 12 other sessions of EsselWorld LIVE successfully, this is the 13th live event that we will be hosting with DJ Karma on our Instagram page. We hope to see a good number of views on @esselworldoffical”, said Paresh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, EsselWorld Leisure Pvt. Ltd.

Don’t wait up, and register yourself on ewlive.in and get 50 percent off on tickets to Water Kingdom! So put on your dancing shoes, wear your party dress and turn your house into a discotheque while you sip your favourite drink to the insta- live session with DJ Karma, only on @esselworldofficial.