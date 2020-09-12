EsselWorld to run special bus services for NEET aspirants on September 13

Mumbai’s beloved amusement park EsselWorld will be running its own buses for students in the Mira-Bhayandar centers appearing for the upcoming NEET exams.

Though the country is going through the 4th phase of unlocking, the means of commuting is still a question within the city. The NEET exam which is just round the corner will have various centers around the city like every year but commuting to these centers will be a challenge. Hence to overcome this dilemma, EsselWorld will be running two of its buses for the students from Bhayandar Station to the exam center- Tapovan Vidhyalaya & Mira Road Station to Seven Square Academy (examination center) from 10 am onwards and will drop them back to the respective stations in the evening from 5.30 pm onwards. These buses will be ferrying to and fro between these locations in the morning as well as in the evening.

Commenting on executing the social activity, Paresh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, EsselWorld Leisure Pvt. Ltd. said, “The students of NEET are the future doctors of this country and we at EsselWorld feel responsible to help them in every way we can. Our buses will be specially running in the Mira road and Bhayandar area ferrying from the railway station to the examination centers. Our buses are cleaned regularly and are also sanitized, ensuring that they will be able to travel in a safer environment. Moreover, our representative in the bus will also ensure social distancing. We wish all the luck to all the students appearing for NEET exams.”

Additionally as a token of goodwill, EsselWorld will be giving flat 50 percent discount on EsselWorld Silver ticket for all NEET aspirants and flat 25 percent discount on EsselWorld Silver ticket for family members of NEET students (upto 5 members).