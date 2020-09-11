Miniklub enters Dehradun market with its first store launch in Pacific Mall

First Steps Babywear Pvt Ltd, a retail company established in 2002 has launched its first store Miniklub at Pacific Mall in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The brand has 44 stores pan India in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Miniklub as a brand is all about safety and comfort for the toddlers in a carefully engineered style for smarter parents. The wide range of products available at the store include apparels, footwear, baby cosmetics, bedding set, blanket, pram, strollers, walker, cradle, toys, baby carrier etc. Miniklub also offers a special section for maternity wear.

Commenting on the successful store launch at Pacific Mall, Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group said, “We look forward to have a long lasting association with Miniklub that has Pan-India presence and caters to a niche consumer base. Our effort behind this partnership is to make Pacific Mall the best shopping destination for the city of Dehradun.”

Pacific Mall, Dehradun after reopening its doors post-lockdown has ensured strict regulations and standards for hygiene and cleanliness. All the shoppers and staffers have to go through daily temperature checks and wear masks. Contactless sanitizers are installed at entry points, disinfection of common touch point at regular intervals in common area, controlled customer entry at mall and each store, immersive disinfection of air conditioning and fresh air system, inside elevators and on escalators, alternate seating arrangements in all Food & Beverage outlets, etc are some of the additional preventive steps taken by mall authorities.