India’s first – and Asia’s largest theme water park – Water Kingdom, turned 22 years old in May. Launched in 1998, the water park till date attracts thousands of people every year from across the country, always living up to guest expectations. Located on the coastal village of Gorai in the northwest region of Mumbai, the park is enveloped in a scenic setting that offers wholesome thrill and entertainment throughout the year.

Splash Rides

For people of all age groups, the ‘Water Kingdom’ is the ultimate entertainment zone. Spanning 22 acres, it offers 33 mind-blowing attractions including

– The Lagoon

– Brat Zone

– Adventures of Amazonia,

– Goofer’s Lagoon

– Misphisly Hill

One of the main attractions here is India’s Largest Aqua Play Pool – The Lagoon. Spread over 30,000 sq. ft., it is a perfect family play port with 10 different play elements. Another enticing feature is Wetlantic, the largest wave pool in the world. It is as big as the Olympic swimming pool, where great dance numbers and 6-feet-high waves together give one a magnifying experience.

Aquadrome is also a unique feature at the Water Kingdom, where a dance zone of 7,000 sq. ft. is set with numerous water sprinklers. Misphisly Hill has 12 terrifying highadrenaline rides which add to people’s fun through ‘Juicy Jammer’, ‘Turbo Terminator’, ‘Black Demon’ and ‘Lemon Drops’.

The ‘Drifting River’ here is a loop of gently flowing water that promises tons of excitement with slow currents, where people can relax while they float. And finally, the ‘Adventure Amazonia’, a water ride that gives you a breathtaking experience.

Architecture

Water Kingdom is inspired by the ‘Lost in the Jungle’ theme and is conceptualised by the EsselWorld family. One can experience that through every element of the park right from the entry point to every ride and slide.

Designed by a renowned French architect, the Water Kingdom

is one of the most spectacular water parks in the country. It is a never-seen-before attractions set amidst unique architecture with

international standard amenities and hygiene, catapults it into a different league. Apart from the slides, rides and fun activities, the park also has several restaurants that promise lip-smacking delectable delights.

Rainwater Harvesting and Filtration Plants

The Water Kingdom is part of the 64-acre island of fun that also houses EsselWorld, EsselWorld Bird Park and EsselWorld Tic Tac Tot. The island also has 5 different rainwater harvesting reservoirs for storing lakhs and lakhs litres of water. This water is used daily by the Park for all rides and slides. Further, the park has filtration plants that filter 90 lakh litres of water and recycle it every 90 minutes.

Events & Celebrations

The Water Kingdom hosts some of the most energetic and thrilling events of the country. Every year in May, the park celebrates its anniversary (for a month) where India’s Top DJs are invited to perform at the Wavepool stage every weekend. Some of the best grooving music is played that gives guests an exciting experience. Moreover, the water park is also host to India’s biggest Holi party, celebrates Eid, and is also the only water park that is open to guests for BigNite, the New Year’s Eve celebration that goes on until the wee hours.