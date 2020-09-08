The Estée Lauder Companies appoints Tara Simon Senior Vice President, Global General Manager, Too Faced

The Estée Lauder Companies announced that Tara Simon has joined The Estée Lauder Companies as Senior Vice President, Global General Manager, Too Faced, effective August 31, 2020. She will report to John Demsey, Executive Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC), and will succeed Eric Hohl, who is departing from the company.

Tara joins Too Faced from ULTA BEAUTY, where she served most recently as Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Prestige Beauty. In this role, she was responsible for the successful business model evolution and elevation of ULTA BEAUTY’s luxury brands, spearheading unprecedented growth in the company’s total Prestige Beauty market share. As the leader of ULTA BEAUTY’s Prestige Merchandising Team, Merchandising Strategy Team, and Emerging Brands Team, she dramatically increased the number of prestige brands sold through the retailer by attracting exclusive launches from well-established powerhouse brands like M·A·C and Clinique, while also aggressively pursuing and successfully launching smaller start-up brands, resulting in increased consumer engagement and loyalty.

Having partnered closely with Too Faced founders Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson since 2006, she is well versed in the brand’s uniquely vibrant and unabashedly feminine brand equity. She partnered with the founders both during her time at ULTA BEAUTY and previously during her tenure at Sephora, where she served as Director of Business Development and Divisional Merchandise Manager of Color.

“Tara is a visionary strategic leader and brand builder with deep experience in prestige beauty and makeup,” said Demsey. “She is a force, with unstoppable energy and admirable character. Tara has great respect for the vision, grit and passion with which Jerrod and Jeremy built Too Faced. She will be instrumental in helping to bring the unique brand narrative centered around Jerrod’s inspiring products and experiences to new audiences globally. Her vast expertise and ability to drive winning business results within the specialty-multi prestige beauty space makes her uniquely suited to bring Too Faced to new levels of success.”

As Senior Vice President, Global General Manager, Too Faced, she will be responsible for guiding and implementing the brand’s global strategic vision and leading the talented teams across the organization to execute these winning strategies. With her strong background in brand equity and marketing, she will partner closely with Jerrod, Jeremy to leverage a deeper understanding of existing consumers for even stronger affinity and loyalty and also bring new audiences to the brand. At the same time, her operational and retail expertise will enable her to create winning breakthrough service models and merchandising formats by channel to accelerate retail and direct-to-consumer opportunities.

She has received several awards and honors in recognition of her exceptional career, including a Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) Achiever Award in 2018. She sits on Harvard Women’s Leadership Board supporting The Kennedy School’s Women and Public Policy Program, is on the National Board of Directors of CEW, and served on the Advisory Board of The NPD Group.