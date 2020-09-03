MaxWholesale gears up for the festive season; to launch extensive gifting ranges and streamline fulfillment for partner stores

India’s festive season is just around the corner. This makes it a crucial time for FMCG brands and kirana stores to manage their inventory by streamlining demand and supply efficiently. B2B e-commerce platform MaxWholesale is gearing up for the festivities with a wide array of services that are in line with its long-term vision to become a one-stop-shop for all requirements, both seasonal and regular – be it logistics and manpower or an uninterrupted supply of goods.

The data-driven brand plans to unveil a Diwali store within its app that will contain an assortment of gifts from various categories ranging from namkeens and cookies to chocolate, tea, and coffee. MaxWholesale looks to continuously engage with its pool of 20,000 retailers with numerous offers and discounts through push notifications. The company’s on-ground sales team is dedicated to gathering insights from partner stores on previous year gifting and the anticipated offering for this year.

To boost sales further, MaxWholesale is educating active retailers on its platform about its in-app Diwali store and how they can leverage it for multiple orders through the brand’s next day delivery service. The company will also be promoting its in-app Diwali store through offline mediums such as flyers, danglers, brochures, and catalogs.

Focusing on bringing value to its partner stores, the front-running brand is launching an extensive range of festive gifting products and ensuring next day delivery to help stores avoid stockouts. Parallelly, MaxWholesale is also collaborating with emerging brands who are entering their first festive season to support them in terms of designing and packaging of gifts.

Speaking on the developments, Samarth Agrawal, CEO, and Co-founder of MaxWholesale said, “The festive season presents a great opportunity for FMCG brands to boost their sales and we aim to merge the two elements. However, due to the on-going pandemic, there might be a reduction in the market size this season. Nonetheless, it is expected that the market will note a sharp increase in sales of packaged Indian sweets and snack companies.”

“Brands have also become more cautious about storing inventory because of the volatile situation. Although we cannot be certain about the trends that might be present in the market this year given the unpredictable scenario, we are expecting a rise in orders for gift boxes containing dry fruits and nuts, green tea packages and other healthy snacks as compared to previous years where imported chocolate was in high demand,” he added.

MaxWholesale is currently targeting a 20 percent increase in the temporary ground staff and the existing fleet of delivery vehicles to prepare for any sudden surge in demand and increase its capacity to complete same-day deliveries of Diwali Gifts to its partner retailers. The brand will be beginning its pre-booking service for Diwali gift orders to manage the demand better and keep a reserve to ensure there is sufficient inventory available when the festive season arrives. The company looks to boost its customer retention through continued efforts.