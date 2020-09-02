DLF Malls introduces new exciting features on the ‘Lukout app’

To provide the safest and most convenient shopping experience for their customers post the lockdown, DLF Malls, one of the country’s biggest and largest physical marketplace, unveiled exciting new features in ‘DLF Malls Lukout app’.

The new ‘Shop Safe’ feature on the ‘DLF Malls Lukout app’, uses advanced algorithms, data from multiple sensors to calculate real-time mall traffic and safety updates. It informs them on the permissible number versus actual no of people (at any given point of time) in the mall as per social distancing norm, which can help consumer to take an informed decision on time to visit the mall. The app also lets shoppers to express check-in through Safe Pass or their Aarogya Setu QR code.

With this launch, DLF Shopping Malls has transformed its digital in-app experience with a safe shopping feature which will provide customers real time safety updates, footfall updates in the mall. And in the store, is coming soon. Thereby, helping customers to plan their mall visits by pre-booking their time slot while sitting at home.

The app has also introduced one of its kind, a new feature ‘The Lukout Closet’, a digital wardrobe for fashion lovers. A complete immersive visual experience, it curates the looks as per season’s latest trends. And with an exclusive DLF Malls Shop Assist service, it connects consumers with brand’s store manager directly. Not just that, now shoppers can enjoy live video calling and virtual store navigation with DLF Malls Shop Assist with this app.

The dining experience has also been upgraded with an all-inclusive feature of Contactless Dining introduced across the restaurants and food courts housed in DLF Malls that allows consumer to book a table, check out digital menu, pre-order as well as with an option of direct payment.

Speaking about the app, Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail, said, “In line with our commitment of providing a safe and pleasurable shopping experience for our consumers, we are delighted to introduce our revamped app ‘DLF Malls Lukout’. With features like ‘Shop Safe’ and ‘Lukout Closet’ our aim is to help and guide our customers so that they can maintain social distancing and shop with new energy & confidence. The app will further assist them in pre-booking and pre-planning their visit and encourage contactless shopping and dining experiences in our malls. With this, we want to provide the safest and most convenient shopping experience for not just our customers who are visiting the malls, but also for those who are at home and want to shop at our properties.”

DLF Malls has unveiled a new brand film to showcase the new features of the ‘DLF Malls Lukout app’ and has also introduced a new logo. The app is available on Google and Apple Store for customers to download.

DLF Malls Lukout app is a one stop solution that offers real time traffic, express check-in with safe pass, curb side pick -up and contactless dining.

For a safest and most convenient way to shop at DLF Malls, the app offers exclusive features for visiting DLF Malls.

The application also includes other updates such as latest products, unique deals and offers along with its own social network for millions of consumers.