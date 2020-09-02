Lotus Herbals acquires SoulTree

India’s leading natural beauty care company, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., announced a 100 percent acquisition of Vedicare Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., owner of the SoulTree brand. With the acquisition of SoulTree Lotus enters the premium Ayurvedic wellness & beauty space. SoulTree was the 1st brand in India to be formally certified, annually, by European Certification Agencies. Lotus Herbals currently provides over 400 researched, targeted and exciting skin care, sun protection and make-up products and has established itself as a leader in the natural personal care and cosmetics space in India.

Commenting on the acquisition, Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director of Lotus Herbals says, “We have been scanning the market for a premium certified organic Ayurvedic brand that resonates with modern consumers and SoulTree checked all the boxes. It’s a fantastic brand with a terrific soul which is built on the pillars of ethical beauty, sustainability, Ayurveda and prestigious international organic certifications. It’s a well thought out strategic move for Lotus and SoulTree finds a perfect home at Lotus Herbals. We are sure consumers all over India and the world will fall in love with SoulTree.”

Vishal Bhandari, Founder, SoulTree adds, “While charting out the course for future growth of SoulTree, I was looking for a partner who would also preserve the ethos of the brand. Lotus Herbals is a family owned business and has a history of innovation with botanicals, making it a natural match. I am confident that under the management of Lotus Herbals, SoulTree will grow to be the leading Organic Ayurvedic brand in India and internationally, while remaining firmly rooted in principles of sustainability.”

Lotus Herbals plans on maintaining a distinctive brand identity for SoulTree in Indian and international markets while executing the brand’s expansion strategy. Soul Tree is the world’s 1st certified Organic Ayurvedic wellness & beauty brand. The products carry a triple seal of truth–Ayurvedic, organic and ethical values as truth is the route to beauty. This was discovered by the founder during his travels in the Himalayas. The brand is grounded in the ancient Indian texts and The Earth Charter–a celebrated guide to making life and business just and sustainable.

SoulTree empowers and supports many women village farmers in the hill state of Uttrakhand by sourcing organic herbs, flowers and fruits for making organic extracts used in many of certified organic Ayurvedic formulations. SoulTree, today is present in all major cities of India as well as in France, Germany, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Spain, Bulgaria, Ukraine, South Africa, Australia and Japan.