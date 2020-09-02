International spa brand ESPA launches In India

Continuing on a path of brand evolution, ESPA launched its Indian website in partnership with Green Ideas Technology Private Ltd.

Guided by a holistic philosophy that cares for customers whole wellbeing, ESPA understands the link between health, wellness and beauty. Expertly formulated products contain ESPA’s signature Tri-Active ™ blend of plant extracts, marine actives, and essential oils – crafted to deliver a sensory experience through aromatherapy blends and the unique formulation textures.

Expertly curated for all skin types and concerns, ESPA offers a wide variety of highly acclaimed products, with favourites including the Optimal Skin Pro-Cleanser, Hydrating Cleansing Milk, Overnight Hydration Therapy and Pink Hair and Scalp Mud.

Many ESPA products now carry COSMOS Natural certification – an independent and globally recognised standard within the cosmetics industry, reinforcing that the highest standards of natural ingredients are contained in every new ESPA product. This achievement further reinforces the core value of naturality which lies at the very heart of the ESPA brand.

ESPA has also introduced 4 independent certifications across its +50 vegan-friendly products, which are clearly labelled both on products and on the website.

Celebrating its 28th birthday this 2020, ESPA is now present in over 300 spas, spanning 55 countries – including The Leela Palace Hotel in Delhi, Mumbai and Udaipur.