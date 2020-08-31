Zara reopens at Select CITYWALK

Zara reopens its bigger and extended store at Select CITYWALK in New Delhi, making it the newest concept store in India and offering a fully integrated experience with www.zara.com. This was Zara’s first store in the country, which welcomed customers in May 2010.

This newly extended store, at nearly 25,000 sq.ft., has been designed according to the brand new global concept and can be described in three words: simple, sophisticated and refined. The sleek white surface runs across the ceilings and walls and creates a backdrop that enhances the collection. It bathes in a soft, warm and natural environment with pockets of greenery which represent the idiosyncrasy of the brand linked to the type of product and its sustainability standards, inviting customers to enjoy a holistic shopping experience.

With the aim of improving the quality of service and customers’ experience through the brand’s integrated approach of online and store, this establishment is equipped with RFID technology (RFID) that helps, among other functionalities, to quickly and accurately track the location and movement of clothing.

With two entrances, both on the ground floor, the store spreads across the ground floor and basement level and is connected through an escalator and an elevator. The sprawling woman department is located partly on the ground floor as well as the basement level along with the kids department, while the man department is located on a large part of the ground floor.

Zara is part of the Inditex Group (with the brands Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe) and currently has 22 stores in India. It also operate in the country through www.zara.com, where customers can discover the full range of women’s, men’s and kids’ collections too.