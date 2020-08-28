IKEA makes furniture and home furnishing products more affordable for Indian consumers

IKEA, world’s leading Swedish multichannel home furnishings retailer has announced lower prices without an end date for some of its bestselling products in the range with its ‘new lower price’ initiative. This is one of the long-term strategic steps IKEA has taken to enable many more people to buy its beautiful, good quality, value for money and well-designed home furnishing products.

The company announced lower prices for products across categories including chairs, toys, mattresses, bookshelves, sofas and many more products for the bedroom, living room, kitchen and outdoor. They will be available in the Hyderabad store and its online stores in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune. This comes as a welcome move for those who need to furnish their homes during a time when most people are staying home and doing everything from home and money is constrained.

“At IKEA, we believe that no matter what changes at home, everyone should be able to afford home furnishing solutions that make their everyday brighter. Solutions that work for every home, every need at home, and every budget. Lowering our prices, without compromising on quality, is a step towards that. The changing customer mind-set with the pandemic has made affordability more relevant. And this situation makes it even more important for us to be able to live up to meet today’s reality,” said Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Manager, IKEA India.

IKEA continues to be invested in making a positive impact on economy, society and people. Flat packaging, strong service offer, transparent pricing, sourcing quality materials in a sustainable way are some of the ways that help IKEA keep a competitive price point. IKEA constantly challenges itself to find new ways to keep product costs low to serve as many people as possible. Local sourcing remains a main driver of affordability and over a third of the products under new lower price are ‘Made in India’.

The company said they will continue to work towards more such price initiatives for Indian customers.