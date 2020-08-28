Amazon opens ‘Fresh’ grocery store in Los Angeles

Amazon on Thursday opened a new grocery store in Los Angeles which enables customers to skip the checkout line, and also manage their shopping lists with new Alexa features.

The e-commerce giant said that the ‘Amazon Fresh’ grocery store is a new grocery store designed from the ground up to offer a seamless grocery shopping experience, whether customers are shopping in-store or online.

The company said that the newly introduced Amazon Dash Cart will make shopping trips at the store quicker.

Customers can simply place their bags in the cart, sign in using their Fresh QR code in the Amazon app, shop, and exit through the Dash Cart lane to automatically complete their payment.

The cart uses a combination of computer vision algorithms and sensor fusion to identify items put in the cart.

“I’m excited to announce that starting this week, we’re opening our doors to a select group of invited customers in Woodland Hills, California, to shop the store before it opens widely to the public in the coming weeks,” Jeff Helbling, Vice President, Amazon Fresh Stores, said in a statement.

Amazon said that customers at the store will find everything one typically finds at a grocery store, including a wide assortment of national brands.

Prime members will get free same-day delivery, Amazon said.