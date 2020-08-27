Window Display: V-Mart’s Eagle soars over the pandemic storm

As the world limps back to normalcy and India slowly lifts its lockdown, V-Mart Retail shows solidarity with the resurgence of the Indian economy by displaying a pair of Eagle wings in the colours of the Indian flag – saffron and green.

Eagle is a symbol of protection, birth, heaven, fire and the sun in Indian mythology, of wisdom in Buddhism while the native Red Indians of the Americas saw the Eagle as a symbol of great strength, leadership and vision.

As India is celebrating the rise of an Atmanirbhar (self dependant) Bharat post-pandemic crisis, V-Mart celebrates this spirit of a resurgence by creating innovative handcrafted displays of Eagle wings in the display window of its over 267 stores across the nation.

Speaking of this concept, Samir Misra, Chief Operating Officer, V-Mart Retail says, “An Eagle is known for flying over the storms due to its wisdom and abundant inherent strength. The wings inspire you to reach higher and become more than you think you are capable of. They tell you to be courageous and stretch your limits and make the most of your experiences and wisdom to rise above challenges. They bring a sense of courage and a desire to explore and grow.”

“V-Mart-ians have always been industry leaders using the magic word “creative” not to reinvent the wheel or spend a fortune to replicate successful models but to innovate with original ideas and showing our strength and create something really attractive through unused materials and recycle old discard,” explains Misra on how the unique concept was created.