LipHue launches AR enabled e-commerce platform for customised lipsticks

LipHue announced the launch of Augmented Reality (AR) e-commerce beauty platform that is all set to revolutionize the beauty industry. The brand’s platform uses Augmented Reality to bring the power into the hands of consumers – the ability to not only create their own lip shade but also virtually try it before buying it.

With the need for finding the perfect shade of lipstick, LipHue aims to be the ultimate go-to place to create the perfect shade of lipstick that truly defines you. LipHue helps customers create the exact shade of lipstick to go with the perfect mood and occasion.

LipHue, a beauty brand that brings the power of technology to create a never like before shopping experience for lipsticks in India. The AR-enabled platform allows the customers to experience in real-time how the lip shades look on them before buying their perfect hue. The customers can choose their preferences of colour, finish, and fragrance. The lipsticks are then handcrafted at the studio. This innovation is perfect for customers as from the comfort of their homes they can create their own perfect lip shade.

Speaking on the launch the founders of LipHue, Avni Sricharan & Dyuti Waghray, said, “We are in the era of personalization and customization, where consumers increasingly want choices tailored to their desiderata and lifestyle. We want to pioneer this transmutation in cosmetics in India from ‘buying the standard shade of lipsticks’ to making the impeccable one!”

LipHue, a young home-grown luxury cosmetic brand that started its exclusive Lip Studio in 2019 in Hyderabad, is now online with its e-commerce portal that helps users personalize the lipsticks.