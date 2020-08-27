Italy-based skincare brand, LR Wonder Company, to enter India

Italy-based skincare brand, LR Wonder Company, will be officially launching in the Indian market on September 4, 2020.

Inspired by the eternal and undeniable beauty of Hollywood icons such as Marilyn Monroe, Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn, Italian business tycoon Lorenzo Riva founded LR Wonder Company in 2012, in Milan, Italy. The company’s vision was simple – perfect skin should not be confined to only our perception of stars and celebrities, it should be accessible to everyone.

LR Wonder Company has formulated a range of luxurious, unique and effective skin care products to enable every single consumer to feel their best and mostly importantly, at affordable prices. All products have been developed after meticulous and deep research that taps into the powerful elements of nature and this really encapsulates the philosophy of LR Wonder Company – cutting edge science to harness the power of nature.

The range of products includes the Wonder Caviar Collection– a unique blend of ingredients for anti-ageing skin care – that contains proteins, lipids, amino acids, Omega 3, trace elements and vitamins A, E and D; the highly coveted Bee Venom Collection– where the use of bee venom (melittin) ‘fools’ the skin into believing that it has been lightly stung with the toxin and therefore stimulates the production of collagen and elastin – It’s what they like to call Natural Botox; the Snail Slime Collection that taps into the protein-rich mucin produced by common garden snails, which reduces damage caused by free radicals that are responsible for premature skin ageing. It also helps to fade acne scars and hyperpigmentation; then there’s the Plant Placenta Collection, which is a natural substitute for animal placenta and is rich in proteins, amino acids, peptides and trace elements. It also helps in healing scars, stretch marks and dry skin; and not to mention, the 24K Gold Collection, which performs important anti-inflammatory action, stimulates cellular growth and adds radiance to the skin, increases skin elasticity and reduces lines and wrinkles.

From serums and face creams to derma-rollers and non-invasive fillers–the collections cater to all your skin’s needs and wants, feeding the cells with nourishment to help them to regenerate, grow and shine. LR Wonder Company’s proprietary innovations – the Wonder Body anti-cellulite Cream and Wonder Leggings– the world’s first cosmetic that consumers can actually wear.

Viren Sawhney and Federico Natalini, Partners who have brought the brand to India said, “We’re thrilled to introduce this extraordinary range of exotic products in India. We believe our products are a route to an affordable and luxurious experience that will result in truly noticeable improvements to your skin. The variety of products containing some of the best ingredients for your skin ensures that LR Wonder Company is truly the skincare lineup of dreams and we’re delighted to turn it into a reality for the Indian market.”

With Italy’s University of Pavia as its long-term R&D partner, every single product that comes out of the LR Wonder Company production unit has been dermatologically tested, has no parabens or harmful chemicals and has been manufactured with zero animal testing. All ingredients have been sourced ethically.