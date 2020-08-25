Metro Shoes introduces pop-up stores in neighbourhood societies

With pandemic threat lasting longer than expected, brands have introduced innovative methods to ensure consumers do not miss out on shopping while they are at home. The festive season is on the threshold and in order to cater to the demands of the consumer, Metro Shoes ‘Home Shop’ service is now setting up pop-up stores at various prime areas of cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and a few others.

The brand recently hosted multiple pop-up shops in many localities and has received an overwhelming response from customers. The fact that this service is allowing them to have a complete shopping experience without stepping out from their safe zone, is what made them truly happy.

Even at a pop-up store, all safety precautions were followed diligently. From using masks and gloves by staff to sanitizing each footwear after every touch, Metro Shoes pop-up store ensured consumers’ safety remains prime. The sales staff team updated customers on the latest collection and helped them shop conveniently in their vicinity.

The home visit service enables customers to enjoy a virtual store shopping experience from their home via WhatsApp. Interested consumers can select the shoes, they prefer via WhatsApp and ‘try and buy’ from the comfort of their home. The drive-by service’ allows customers to remain seated in their car and shop while the options are brought to them. What makes this initiative unique is that customers can enjoy the online model of shopping and the offline experience of touch and feel.

Both these services have gained momentum and consumers have appreciated the brand’s effort. The result is evident in the numbers as home visits touched a significant number in just a span of two months. With the introduction of pop-up stores, Metro Shoes will be able to tap consumers who like to try various options before purchase. It also allows them to shop in their apartment complex and be assured of safety.

Metro Shoes will host multiple pop-up stores across various cities.

Speaking about the new initiative of Pop up stores, Alisha Malik, VP Marketing & E-commerce, Metro Brands LTD, said, “The need of the hour is to reach out to the consumers where they are. With the festive season around the corner, we want our patrons to experience our new collection and own their favourite pieces even amidst lockdown. This also allows the customer to experience the pleasure of shopping from a store, within their own apartment complex.”