Flipkart partners Nepal’s Sastodeal for cross-border trade

Flipkart announced a strategic partnership with Sastodeal, a leading e-commerce company in Nepal, to initiate cross-border trade opportunities for its lakhs of sellers.

Under the partnership, Sastodeal will host products from Flipkart marketplace sellers operating across the categories of babycare and kids, audio devices, men’s clothing, women’s ethnic wear, and sports and fitness, among others, in turn opening access to Nepalese customers.

“The partnership with Sastodeal, a homegrown brand like ours, will not just open doors for a wider market reach to our sellers but also allow them to boost their business significantly,” Jagjeet Harode, Head of Marketplace, Flipkart, said in a statement.

“E-commerce business in Nepal has huge potential as more and more consumers take to online shopping. The trust a brand like Flipkart has amongst consumers along with the love of a local company like Sastodeal enjoys; makes the value proposition for consumers even more exciting.”

Flipkart said it currently has 2,00,000 sellers across India, with more than 50 percent of them coming from smaller cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Meerut, Surat, Kanpur, Agra, Coimbatore, and Ahmedabad, among others.

“The opportunity brought by Flipkart for Nepalese consumers is going to build a strong growth story for e-commerce in our country,” said Amun Thapa, CEO, Sastodeal.

Flipkart private brands — MarQ and SmartBuy — will also be listed on the Sastodeal platform, with a focus on categories such as electronics, home appliances/home decor, and furnishings.

In the first phase, the partnership will see over 5,000 products listed on Sastodeal, Flipkart said.