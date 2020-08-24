Singapore-based shoe-label Pazzion enters India

Singapore’s fashionable and high-end shoe-label Pazzion, known for its classy collection and stylish yet comfy shoes for women, unveiled its first store at DLF Avenue Mall, Saket, New Delhi.

After establishing a strong presence in not just Singapore but countries like China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam, Brunei etc. Pazzion, the luxury shoe brand has now set foot in India and is ready to take the fashion conscious women by storm.

The brightly-lit new store is spacious and elegant and truly makes it a shopper’s paradise. On display are a variety of footwear options for all occasions.

The aesthetic of the new Pazzion store is inspired by its existing stores across Singapore and other countries. A refined brand identity, featuring multiple shelves for product display in contrast with black and white fixtures and furnishing is the brand’s attempt to keep the look classy and matching to its global identity.

“We are delighted to turn a new leaf in the retail segment in India by launching our shoe-label Pazzion amidst the pandemic. People are finally stepping out of their homes and are keen to explore and update their wardrobes with the most trending staples of the season. With so many fashion conscious women, India becomes an incredibly important market and that’s what motivated us to launch the brand without any fear of growth and expansion,” said Tom NG, Founder, Pazzion.

“We feel that the pandemic had put a huge dent on the shopping spirits of women across the country initially but it is gradually fading away. Women in India are extremely conscious about the way they look and hence are prepping for their back-to-work look while they are still working from home. The fashion market hence is booming and women with a fetish for a good and comfortable pair of shoe is not restricting herself from getting one even right now. Not just this, with the festive and wedding season approaching, Pazzion will be a perfect fit for ladies looking for fancy footwear choices. We are thrilled about the maiden store launch and have huge expansion plans in India,” added Manisha Malik, Master Franchisee & India Head at the launch.

Known for its finest leather shoes, Pazzion emphasises a lot on quality, comfort mixed with great craftsmanship. With tasteful interiors, the Pazzion store offers reasonably-priced footwear and accessories that are extremely comfortable and graceful.

The store hosts a wide range of shoes and accessories comprising of heels, sandals, wedges, espadrilles, boots, loafers, mules, bags, wallets and more. With an international e-commerce platform, Pazzion is now ready to tap the fashion senses of the style savvy women of India.