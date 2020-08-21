MaxWholesale expands its geographical footprint, launches its services in Chandigarh

B2B e-commerce platform MaxWholesale has launched its services in Chandigarh. The brand aims to enhance the supply chain industry in the region by offering its tech-enabled services to Kirana stores in the area.

Working with over 170 FMCG brands in Delhi-NCR, the data-driven platform will facilitate the availability of products from its partner brands among stores across Chandigarh. With a membership model that allows only registered kirana stores to source their inventory through its platform, MaxWholesale plans to approve 5,000 memberships in the tri-city area of Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula in the next two months. Till now, the company has more than 300 retailers as a part of its initial setup phase in the city, and will be onboarding 8,000 retailers in the region over the next few months.

Powered by indigenously developed technology and an inventory-led business model, MaxWholesale has set up a warehouse stretching to 20,000 sq.ft in Zirakpur near Chandigarh. The company has launched 1,100 products on its platform, and will expand to 3,000 products in the coming months for kiranas to browse and order according to their requirements. With cutting-edge technology, the frontrunning brand is capable of handling the tracking and packaging of orders that will be picked up and delivered through the brand’s fleet of vehicles. To enable seamless operations of the warehouse and logistics, the company plans to hire additional staff.

Speaking on the new development, Samarth Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder of MaxWholesale, said, “Chandigarh is a key growth region for us owing to rapid technology adoption in the city. It is also the gateway to not just Punjab but other cities in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, and Haryana. The city also has one of the highest sales per kirana store in the country, averaging over Rs 500,000 per store each month. More than 50 percent of FMCG distribution is dependent on the wholesale channel. Since logistics costs are lesser in Chandigarh as compared to Delhi-NCR while the number of items sold per order is higher, our business can turn profitable much faster in this city. We will be providing free next day delivery for the kiranas. We will also be launching in a few more urban cities soon and look to gain a pan-India presence as there is no part of the country that is void of kirana stores.”

Looking to be a key player in the wholesale sector, MaxWholesale plans to launch in 20 neighboring tier-II cities and towns across Punjab and Haryana to facilitate a frictionless multi-city supply chain with a one-stop solution for kirana stores.