Purplle records three-fold jump in new user registrations during India’s largest online beauty sale

Purplle, India’s leading beauty e-commerce platform, recorded three-fold increase in new user registrations during India’s largest online beauty sale organized by the company in early August 2020.

Purplle’s Online Beauty Sale festival was organized from August 4-8 with over 15,000 beauty products offering 3 times higher discount. During the sale, Purplle’s offered the widest variety of beauty products from its exclusive brands such as Good Vibes, Alps Goodness, NY Bae, Stay Quirky as well as renowned global brands like Maybelline NY, L’Oréal Paris, The Face Shop among others.

According to Manish Taneja, Co-Founder & CEO of Purplle, “We have witnessed volume and value traction in the range of 300 percent with average order values up by 10 percent month-on-month basis. The most significant traction was the number of new users opting for our Elite Membership. We witnessed a five-fold increase in daily Elite membership sign-ups compared to typical days. Also, our elite base contributed to 20 percent of net merchandise value during the IHB sale period. The breadth of products on offer, matched with equally exciting consumer offers, with an assurance on-time deliveries of orders made the entire shopping experience memorable for each and every customer and drove consumer’s interest to shop during the festival.”

The company recorded 75 percent of its orders volumes coming from tier II & III markets. Increased consumer aspirations and better awareness towards personal care have increased online shopping for beauty and cosmetic products on Purplle during the last couple of years. Order volumes in makeup category grew by 472 percent and skincare category by 282 percent on month-on-month basis.

Elite is Purplle’s flagship customer loyalty program; where users sign-up for specialized benefits – including but not limited to free shipping, additional product offers and discounts, early-bird access to sale events, priority customer service, membership freebies and milestone rewards. Crafted for its high-value user base, Purplle Elite partners with only select brands to ensure a superlative experience for its users.

Purplle is funded by Goldman Sachs, Verlinvest, Blume Ventures, IvyCap Ventures and JSW Ventures.