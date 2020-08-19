TENCEL™ partners with Arvind Ltd

TENCEL™, the textile specialty fiber brand under Lenzing, has announced its partnership with the textile and garment major Arvind Ltd. and have recently launched a collection of trendy, stylish sustainable shirts and suiting for men.

Made using superior fabrics consisting of TENCEL™ branded fibers, The Arvind x TENCEL™ collection allows customers to make a conscious choice and give back to the environment. This partnership marks a key milestone in the sustainability journey of TENCEL™ fibers that brings a good range for the menswear segment.

The current scenario has increased the focus on outfits which keep you comfortable through the day and this collection helps provide a good solution. The collection has been created with the utmost care and an eye for detail, allowing it to be worn across the year. It’s light, soft, biodegradable and it consumes less water and syncs well with trends and style. Features in workwear like softness and breathability which have been a key parameter for womenswear are now equally important for men as well, this is one of the key benefit male consumers can expect out of this range.

Customers looking to purchase this can visit arvind.nnnow.com or any of the 135 The Arvind Stores across India. The incredibly stylish yet comfortable collection is priced at a range of Rs 1,799 – Rs 2,299.

Commenting on the collaboration, Avinash Mane, Commercial Head, South Asia, Lenzing AG shared, “At Lenzing, we are always working closely with different partners to minimize the environmental footprint of the fashion industry and help consumers make conscious purchases. It is encouraging to see that Arvind, shares this value and is setting out to positively influence the community.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Pranav Dave, CMO – Arvind Limited mentioned, “From innovation in fibre to sustainability in fashion, Arvind has been revolutionizing the fashion industry and powering high-fashion brands across the world with continuous innovative offerings. Therefore, it was only natural for us to partner with TENCEL™ brand. Staying true to TENCEL™’s core promise- each garment is light and breathable with added performance features and at the same time is high on sustainability.

TENCEL™ branded fibers are derived from sustainably managed forests and manufactured using an award-winning closed-loop process that produces fibers with a significantly lower carbon footprint and thus helps lower the ecological balance. With features like smoothness, breathability, colour retention and biodegradability, this is the perfect alternative option for both brands and consumers moving towards eco-fashion.