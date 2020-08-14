Retail inflation at 6.93 pc in July

Retail inflation rose to 6.93 percent in July, mainly on account of higher prices of food items, government data showed on Thursday.

According to a PTI report: The food inflation, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, increased to 9.62 percent in July.

The retail inflation in June was 6.23 percent, while the food inflation stood at 8.72 percent.

It is for the second consecutive month that the retail inflation has been above the RBI”s comfort level. The government has mandated the central bank to restrict the inflation at 4 percent (+, – 2 percent).

The central bank mainly factors in retail inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy.