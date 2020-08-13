Raisin launches its first-ever exclusive brand outlet in Dehradun

Raisin, one of India’s fastest-growing contemporary fashion labels, is set to launch its first-ever Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) in Dehradun. This outlet will include all of Raisin’s varied collections, giving its customers a plethora of comfortable options to choose from, ranging from breezy Kurtas to fusion dresses, chic jumpsuits to comfy Kurta, and a lot more.

Fashion is all about self-confidence and being fearless, and this is the fundamental premise of the contemporary fashion label. Raisin curates’ clothes that are comfortable, chic, practical yet fun. The brand is all about high-quality, fusion clothing that is fuss-free, fashionable as well as functional

Their range will also includes some of Bhumi Pednekar’s, brand ambassador for Raisin, favorite styles. Their latest EBO will also include their beautiful collection of Banarasi art silk sarees which was launched this year under the name ‘Baisaa’.

Apart from clothing, Raisin has also forayed into the contemporary jewellery category with the recent launch of their extension jewellery by Raisin. It consists of artistic and minimal jewellery consisting of statement rings and earrings, chunky necklaces, cuffs and delicate bracelets, all of which will also be available in the store.

“Raisin was started to create contemporary fashion which is able to meet the needs of our customers. Our clothing is designed with the aim to provide comfortable, chic and high-quality clothing to the modern-day women. Through the launch of our first ever Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) we want to make our plethora of collections now available in store. We soon plan to expand to over 20+ EBOs pan India by march 2021,” says Vikash Pacheriwal, Co-Founder of Raisin.

The store spans across 350 sq.ft to allow customers a quality shopping experience and build an inter-personal relationship with its customers. Raisin hopes to cater to the various fashion needs of women through its uncluttered and safe shopping environment.