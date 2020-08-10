Road to Recovery: South City Mall records 18,000+ weekend footfalls; food, fashion big draws

Everyone is adjusting to the new normal. Post the unlock phase, people have started visiting places which are open, and they feel safe in. To reassure their trust in South City Mall, the shopping centre equipped itself to create newer, better shopping experiences in a very limited time.

“There have been ups and downs since malls reopened on June 08. Since Day 1, we saw consumers coming back and on the first day of reopening, we experienced footfalls of 6,500 which gradually increased to 9,500 over the weekend. We are very optimistic and believe that the upcoming festive month shall attract more consumers,” says Man Mohan Bagree, Vice President, South City Projects.

Since reopening, the mall experienced the maximum weekend footfall of 18,000 plus on and maximum weekday footfall of 11,911.

The mall is mostly visited by individuals who were middle age and young, however, there have been no children and senior citizens among the visitors. “South City Mall has seen decent growth week on week since mid-July 2020,” Bagree states.

Fashion brand Zara clocked the maximum sale of Rs 16,74,000 on July 05, 2020 whereas Grocery store Spencer’s garnered Rs 66,00,000 on August 01, 2020.

F&B sales as on August 1, 2020 were as follows:

– Flury’s – Rs 46,535

– Starbucks – Rs 89,118

– Cookieman – Rs 36,696

– Coffeeworld – Rs 36,007

– Chili’s – Rs 1,72,582

– Mainland China – Rs 1,09,435

– Mezzuna – Rs 74,113

– LOD – Rs 21,875

– Food Court – Rs 7,02,590

The food Court sales of the mall has seen 100 percent jump in August.

Best performing brand in beauty category is Sephora. Fine Dining Restaurant Chili’s emerged out as consumer’s favourite dining brand.

Best Performing Brands and Their Maximum Sales in Single Day

FASHION

– Zara – Rs 16,74,000

– Forever 21 – Rs 1,16,608

BEAUTY

– Sephora – Rs 6,35,000

– EyeCatchers – Rs 2,19,048

Decor

– Miniso – Rs 1,15,000

– Chumbak – Rs 72,650

Fine Dining

– Chili’s Rs 1,95,000

Cafe

– Starbucks – Rs 83,103

Food Court – Rs 7,37,000

Grocery

– Spencer’s – Rs 66,00,000

Anchor

– Shoppers Stop – Rs 21,00,000

– Pantaloons – Rs 18,91,000

Understanding South City Mall

In 2017, the management of the shopping centre decided to shut down the mall for renovation and reopened it in January 2018 after adding some major make overs – making the mall safe and environment-friendly.

The mall upgraded its back-end infrastructure to the latest advanced technology. It has also reduced the number of units by 20 percent despite increasing the retail area. The renovated mall covers an area of 1.2 million sq.ft.

SCM follows the zoning concept thoroughly. The mall management has noticed that if a mall is zoned properly, it always works better.

One floor is entirely dedicated to the electronics, gadgets and travel gear. Another floor has the beauty cosmetics and accessories. Apart from this a full floor has been dedicated to international fashion, one to footwear and men’s fashion and a floor each to women’s and kids wear.

