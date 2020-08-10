Grofers starts grocery sales with Rs 50 cr support to local partners

Softbank-backed online grocery seller Grofers on Saturday announced a nine-day sales scheme and Rs 50 crore working capital and advance payments support for partners manufacturing products locally.

The company aims to sell 9 crore items produced by its partners including 5.5 crore items that are produced locally, Grofers said in a statement.

“Our aim, with the latest edition of GOBD is to help our small scale manufacturing partners, MSMEs to come back on track so that we can together continue serving customers across India,” Albinder Dhindsa, CEO and Co-founder, Grofers said.

The company has partnered with 800 micro small and medium enterprises for the GOBD (Grand Orange Bag Days) that started on Saturday.

“The company was already working with 200 MSMEs, and has on boarded 600 new MSMEs as part of this initiative ahead of its GOBD 4.0 sale,” the statement said.

The brand, under its proprietary initiative Brandfarm works with small and local businesses.

“In addition to this, we have ramped-up production capabilities by hiring additional workforce and taking up new facilities to ensure a smooth customer experience. Customers can expect maximum savings through the lowest prices and exciting offers, and can have a safe delivery of products to their doorstep,” Dhindsa said.

The company has ramped-up its warehouse capacities by adding three new facilities to its network and has hired additional 2,000 warehouse staff to meet heightened demand, the statement said.

“The company has deployed more than Rs 50 crore as working capital support and advance payments to support its small manufacturing partners in a single month. The e-grocer over the nine days aims to sell 2.5 crore items and 5.5 crore items manufactured by its partners and Make in India products respectively,” the statement said.

The sale is live in over 27 cities that include Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Meerut and Bhiwadi.